School highlights the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Hispanic Heritage Month and one local charter school is making sure its students understand the importance of Latin culture.

“We are inspired by the Latino, immigrant experience,” Executive Director Francisco Valdiosera told WRTV.

Step insideMonarca Academy, where you can hear the music of Folklorico dances throughout the halls. The dances are meant to teach the students about the Latin Culture.

“We believe the values that immigrants bring to the United States are pretty universal,” Valdiosera said.

The school is in its 4th year.

Monarca Academy is Mayor sponsored charter school that is part of the IPS innovation portfolio. Leaders say roughly 80% of the students are Hispanic.

“We have to understand history in a way that everyone feels empowered not just the winning side,” Valdiosera added.

It is creating those types of opportunities that will inspire the next generation.

“You can learn new things about what your parents been through,” Student, Jonathan De La Cruz Ruiz told WRTV.

