Sewing Hispanic heritage into the fabric of Indy’s future

INDIANAPOLIS — A Latin heritage festival came to Riverside Park on Friday night.

Viva!: A celebration of Latin American Culture was created by cultural development firm GANGGANG culture and Nopal Culturas, a division of Arte Mexico de Indiana.

"Support local artists. It's super important to keep the momentum going. We're just out here trying to make it," local artist Alejandra Carrillo said. "I've always had a White audience to my artwork because of school, and being able to sell my work to the people that my work is about is super empowering."

The event is happening during Hispanic Heritage Month, but the push to raise up Latin artists and provide them with opportunities in the Circle City will continue long after the month is over.

"It's a work in progress. But if you look around, this month we haven't stopped having events celebrating Hispanic Heritage month," Patricia Altamirano, enrollment & community liaison for Global Prep Academy, said.

Altamirano partnered with Nopal Cultura for the event. She's inspired seeing people of all colors and backgrounds celebrating Latin culture together.

"I moved to Indiana in 2016, and I've seen history happen in these years. The development of all these cultures being together. How many people from African, Latin America, Middle East have come here? That is enriching this area a lot," she said.

"I just want to tell stories, and have people relate to them and connect to them. And art is a way to do that, and seeing that is super special," Carrillo said.