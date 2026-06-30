IFD, Indiana Conservation Officers urges importance of water safety as drownings reach an 'alarming' number

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fire responders say Marion County has seen an "alarming" number of drownings this year. The Indianapolis Fire Department and an Indiana Conservation Officer explain what to know for those planning on being on the water this holiday weekend.

Frank's Paddlesports Livery is gearing up for one of their busiest weekends this fourth of July.

"This weekend is booked up, not completely sold out, we'd love to have you," Peter Bloomquist, owner and operator at Frank's Paddlesports Livery, said.

Visitors will receive a safety course first because with the fun comes some risk.

"Summer is heating up. People are getting in the water, and with that, we are starting to see those accidental drownings. They're coming from boat-related, they're coming from people just swimming in retention ponds, and so it's just imperative that everyone uses some common sense and some safety guidelines if they're going to get in the water," Indiana Conservation Officer Lieutenant Angela Goldman said.

This year, Marion County has already seen nine fatal drownings and three non-fatal drownings, where people were successfully resuscitated. First responders call it an astounding number. Last year, the county had six.

"As a father, my heart just breaks for these families who experience loss," Bryan Fleck, dive commander for the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Take it from first responders.

"The easiest way and the best way to take care of your loved ones is to wear a life jacket. Wear a PFD," he said.

"Even if you are a good swimmer, we see drownings all the time with people who say, 'I don't understand how this happened. He was a good swimmer.' hese accidents happen. It's fast. There are a lot of different things that can happen to a person when they're in the water. Absoltely number one is wear a life jacket," Lieutenant Goldman said.

First responders also urge people to limit alcohol and always have someone watching the water.

"If your children are around water, always make sure a responsible adult is watching your children," Fleck.

Rain is also creating higher water levels.

"Don't take some of these small, big box store kayaks out onto a swollen river. They're not made for that, and you're going to get yourself in trouble," Lieutenant Goldman said.

Back on the White River, Bloomquist, and his team are ready for a fun Fourth of July weekend, with safety first.

"So, it's just so important that everyone watches their kids, watches themselves, makes sure that you have those life jackets on and stay safe on the water," Lieutenant Goldman said.

First responders said activating an app called, what3words is very helpful if you go missing in the water. You provide the 911 dispatcher with three words, and first responders can find you anywhere in the world, in any body of water.

First responders also say the Friends of the White River website is also helpful in navigating the water.