CAFE focuses on expanding, developing youth programming with 'Neighborhood Builders' funding

INDIANAPOLIS — A community center that serves Indy's far east side is recognizing the need to create more programming for neighborhood kids.

2023 was the "year of the youth" at the Community Alliance of the Far East Side or CAFE. Leaders say it's a focus that will continue into 2024 and beyond.

CAFE

"I remember CAFE being the safe space after school," Jamarro Johnson said. "Coming here was a safe haven, getting homework help, having positive mentors and role models to look up to. I just remember it being everything for me as a kid."

Now, Johnson is the Director of Youth and Family Services at CAFE, where there is a renewed focus on the services offered for kids.

WRTV WRTV's Nicole Griffin talks with Jamarro Johnson, the Director of Youth and Family Services at CAFE.

It's a direct response to community members saying they want to see more youth programming.

"Usually, I'm not that type of kid to have fun, or do anything," 7th grader Kalell Benning said. "But when I come here, I feel like I can be myself and have fun with kids."

WRTV

A big step toward CAFE's goal to focus on youth included bringing back its after school program that was inactive for 10 years.

"We're present in 23 schools on the far East side, offering anything from tutoring, to fun events for the kids to attend for free," CAFE CEO Kendra Nowell said.

Bank of America

Bank of America is recognizing their efforts by awarding CAFE $200,000 in grant funding to expand their impact on East side students and their families.

It's all part of the Neighborhood Builders Program which began in Indianapolis in 2019.

"Over that period, we've awarded 10 neighborhood builders, that's $2 million invested in the local non-for-profits in Indianapolis," Bank of America President Andy Crask said.

CAFE and the Edna Martin Christian Center were chosen as this year's Neighborhood Builders marking the first investment on Indy's east side for the program.

WRTV

"Our focus was how do you go make a real impact in a community," Crask said. "So we did start on the near Northwest side, but our market or community here is in Indianapolis it's central Indiana."

The Neighborhood Builders funding will support CAFE's day to day operations, staff salaries and additional events and programming for the kids they serve.

"I want it to be what CAFE was for me. So I had positive black male role models to look up to, individuals that helped me throughout my high school and middle school career. Without them, I definitely wouldn't be where I am today." Johnson said.