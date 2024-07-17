Lauren Casey bids farewell to television news, Good Morning Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, July 17, Lauren Casey anchored her last morning on Good Morning Indiana.

Below is her message to viewers. Throughout the post, we will provide videos of some of Lauren's favorite stories told in recent years. In the video player above, watch Lauren give her final remarks on Good Morning Indiana.

"As most you know, this is my last day working in television news, and my last day on Good Morning Indiana.

It's a journey that started 11 summers ago.

I just finished my junior year at Franklin College and was so eager to come to my internship at WRTV -- the station I grew up watching.

From the moment I walked in these doors -- the team here poured into me.

They taught me everything I know.

Journalists with decades of experience took time out of their day to work with me, and help me grow.

Many of them you would recognize as familiar faces on TV, but so many of them, you at home, never get to see.

None of this would be possible without my incredible team, including the folks behind the scenes.

So I want to thank our talented producers, news photographers, video editors, digital creators, managers, promotions team, station engineers — So many smart, talented and hardworking people are behind what you see on the air everyday.

WATCH | Johnson County woodworking school attracts craftsmen from around the world

Johnson County woodworking school attracts craftsmen from around the world

They've also watched me grow up here. I graduated college, married my high school sweetheart and became a mom to two sweet kids.

Through all of life's changes and challenges the people at WRTV have been family to me.

And speaking of family, I want to thank mine.

Without their love and support there's no way I could wake up and do this job everyday.

To our loved ones who step up and take care of our kids while we are at work -- thank you for being a big part of their lives.

I especially want to thank my mom, who watches GMI every morning and stays late every day to help me with the kids. I could not have done this job without you.

To my husband and best friend Brooks, who for the past decade has had to endure 10-plus alarms every morning starting at 2 a.m., thank you for taking care of the babies solo all night while I am at the station and for always encouraging me to do what I love.

To Archie and Isla, I hope I've made you proud, and that someday you both will chase after your dreams.

This truly is a dream job.

It's a privilege to be part of your morning routine.

I want to thank our viewers for inviting me into your homes, sharing your stories and praying for me.

Indiana is my forever home . You are my neighbors.

We've been through some of the toughest days together and also some of the very best.

WATCH | Mooresville couple shares story of hope, love during holiday season

Mooresville couple shares story of hope, love during holiday season

I want you to remember that no matter what you've done, or how hard it gets sometimes, God created you for a great purpose.

Your life matters to Him and you are so loved.

Don't ever forget that.

To my Good Morning Indiana team, you guys make these tough hours worth it.

It's been such a joy to work with each and everyone of you.

Todd (Klaassen), we've been together everyday since my first day here.

You make doing this job easy, because its been so fun.

I know you always have my back and I think I'm going to miss doing this with you the most."