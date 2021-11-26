IND Airport Director: 'be patient' with international flights returning

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport says it is working with the city and state to reconnect Paris, France to Indianapolis.

"The conditions that make the Paris flight work don't exist anymore," airport executive director Mario Rodriguez said. "It's gonna take a long time to regather that condition. For example, pre-COVID we were 45% business travel and the rest was leisure. Last time I checked, it was 22% of our travelers are business."

Delta Airlines launched a non-stop flight from Indianapolis to Paris in May 2018. The flight was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Rodriguez says Delta and British Airways, which flies to London, make most of their money from first class and business class travelers.

"It will take time for that to reset itself. I would say be patient," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the flight with British Airways was "incredibly speculative" and the conditions aren't there yet, but he thinks they will be as things get back into gear.

