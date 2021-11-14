Indiana police get millions to help combat reckless driving

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police departments across Indiana are sharing in millions of dollars in federal grants intended to help curb reckless driving that’s led to an increase in fatal crashes during the pandemic.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recently awarded the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department $1.5 million for the effort, Indiana State Police is getting $1 million and nearly 200 other police departments will divvy up a remaining $4 million.

Police will use the money to conduct “zero tolerance” overtime patrols and sobriety checkpoints, mostly during specific enforcement periods. The first enforcement period will take place around the Thanksgiving holiday.