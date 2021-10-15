Indiana reports first flu-related death of the season

Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first flu-related death of the season Friday.

According the first flu report released by IDOH, the person was between 50 and 64 years old. IDOH says no additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

The report says influenza-like illness spread is minimal and 693 total cases were reported.

The department says seven people died after getting the flu during the 2020-21 flu season and in 2019-20, 137 Hoosiers lost their lives to the disease.

“Although influenza deaths last year were some of the lowest we have seen, that is largely due to the COVID-19 mitigation measures most Hoosiers were following, such as staying home and wearing masks,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box in a news release. “The flu remains a very real threat to Hoosiers, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to get a flu shot to help protect themselves and our hospital systems, which are still strained by the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year.

Influenza vaccines are available Tuesday-Saturday at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic held across from Gate 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Oct. 30. To find additional locations by ZIP code, click here.

