Indiana state senator claims $30 donation 11 years ago is why he's listed as a member of Oath Keepers

INDIANAPOLIS — The office of an Indiana state senator is responding after his name appeared on a membership list for the Oath Keepers.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Oath Keepers is one of the largest far-right anti-government groups in the U.S.

State Senator Scott Baldwin's name appeared in a ProPublica article that listed state lawmakers, congressional candidates, and local government and GOP officials who are on the group's roster. ProPublica says a list of more than 35,000 members of the Oath Keepers was obtained by an anonymous hacker and shared with them by the whistleblower group "Distributed Denial of Secrets."

Baldwin represents District 20, which includes parts of Hamilton County.

Baldwin's press secretary released the following comment from him to WRTV: