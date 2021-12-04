Indianapolis Airport TSA Canine featured in 2022 calendar

INDIANAPOLIS — 2022 is off to a paw-sitive start for Transportation Security Administration Canine Ari.

Ari, a 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, is the featured dog in the TSA's 2022 calendar for the month of September. He is an explosion detection canine at the Indianapolis International Airport who is specially trained to detect the scent of explosive materials.

TSA’s canine teams are most often seen at an airport working in the security checkpoint and there are more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide.

Ari's tasks include screening passengers, cargo, mass-transit and maritime systems as well as supporting other security missions.

TSA/Photo Provided

His handler, Keith Gray, was named the TSA's 2020 Canine Handler of the Year. Gray's previous canine partner, TTirado, retired last year and now lives with Gray and his family.

Outside of work, Ari loves an old-fashioned Milk-Bone, ice cubes, KONG toys and other balls.

To download your free copy of the calendar, click here.