Indianapolis International Airport will see 90,000 passengers for Thanksgiving travel

INDIANAPOLIS — Across the nation, the Transportation Safety Administration estimates about 20 million Americans will take to the skies. At Indianapolis International Airport, officials report that number is around 90,000 passengers.

Wednesday morning, TSA lines at the airport stretched to the front doors. After peak travel time from 5-7 a.m., lines were moving quicker.

Eldon Wheeler/WRTV Long lines were seen at Indianapolis International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said the longest wait time Wednesday was around 40 minutes.

From Wednesday through next Tuesday, officials with the airport report about 15,000 outbound passengers a day.

Rodriguez tells WRTV there are no staffing issues at the airport.

Sunday is also expected to be another busy day at Indianapolis International as folks travel back after thanksgiving.

For those traveling, remember to bring a mask, arrive early and ensure carry-on liquids are situated before heading into the security line.