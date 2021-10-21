Indianapolis Zoo lions test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Three African lions at the Indianapolis Zoo are recovering after testing positive for the delta variant of COVID-19 on October 14.

Two female lions showed respiratory and digestive symptoms, while the male lion has been asymptomatic. The Zoo says the two young lions are doing well and the older female continues to be treated for respiratory symptoms.

The Zoo recently began giving the COVID-19 vaccine to tigers, lions, apes and cheetahs.

"The lions received their first dose over two weeks ago, which likely mitigated the severity of their symptoms," the zoo said in a press release. "

The Zoo says it is unknown how the lions caught the virus and no staff members were sick or showed signs of the virus. All staff members are vaccinated and tested negative for COVID.