Indy DPW to reconstruct 280 segments of deteriorated Indianapolis roads

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 90 miles of Indianapolis roads will be reconstructed and worked on by the Department of Public Works (DPW) next spring.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined DPW and others Thursday to announce the second phase of the Circle City Forward Initiative. It's a $25 million investment.

"Each district's going to get some of that money, but particularly for these districts that have been historically underappreciated, they will get more money on residential roads," Hogsett said.

$25 million will be invested into the reconstruction, which will address 280 segments of roadway across all City-County Council districts.

The city says the investment is about 50% of the amount DPW has been able to spend on residential streets in the previous 5 years.

