Indy hotels preparing for Big Ten, National Championship games

INDIANAPOLIS — Hotels in downtown Indianapolis for the most part are sold out and bookings for the Big Ten Football Championship weekend are moving into Central Indiana’s suburbs.

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association told WRTV the game “sold out— effectively instantly.”

Both the JW Marriott and Bottleworks Hotel said they are full for this upcoming weekend. Despite a national worker shortage, the two also said they are staffed and prepared for this weekend’s crowds.

“As soon as they [hotel rooms] go on the market, they’re going quickly, so it’s one of those if you see one, grab one,” JW Marriott’s General Manager Phil Ray said.

“Last weekend after the games and it was decided, overnight we booked almost completely," Amy Williams, General Manager of the Bottleworks Hotel, said.

Both hotel general managers are also looking towards next month when Indianapolis will host the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time. The JW Marriott will serve as the headquarter hotel for the National Championship game. It has only a few of its 1,000+ rooms left.

“Our city has done so many big events in the past that we kind of know what the playbook is and it’s just a matter of [if] we’re ready to execute it properly,” Ray said.

Bottleworks Hotel will celebrate its first year in business this month. For the National Championship game, it is sold out.

“We love to see this hotel being full. Nothing is sadder than an empty hotel,” Williams said.

Patrick Tamm is the President and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. He said economically, the two championship games are huge drivers for Central Indiana hotels.

As the state’s hospitality industry continues to recover, Tamm noted it is “far ahead” of its midwestern counterparts when it comes to economic data.

“Indianapolis was built specifically for the hotel market for conventions and group and big, big events. We do it better - I mean, no one touches us,” Tamm said.

Both hotels tell WRTV they are prepared staffing wise for both championship weekend, but they are always looking to hire.

