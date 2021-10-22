ISP, IMPD, IFD participating in National Drug Take Back Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is sponsoring a nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 23.

Indiana State Police say the event is for expired, unused and unwanted prescription liquid and pill medications, vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges. New or used needles will not be accepted.

The free, anonymous event will be held with no questions asked.

Unwanted medications can be dropped off at any Indiana State Police post besides the Toll Road post Saturday between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. To find your nearest location, click here.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host Drug Take Back Day at the following IFD stations from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Station 1 - 1903 W 10th Station 2 - 4120 Mitthoeffer Rd Station 4 - 8404 N Ditch Station 23 - 1108 E Thompson Rd Station 27 - 2918 E 10th

To find other collection sites or for more information, click here.