One year since the Hamas attack, Hebrew congregation reflects

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, October 7th, marked one year since the deadly terror attack on Israel by Hamas. 380 people were killed at a music festival. 251 people were kidnapped, including 10 Americans.

Monday, the Israeli military continued its attacks on Hamas in Gaza, where the health ministry says more than 41,000 people have been killed.

Israel also conducted airstrikes in Lebanon over the weekend, targeting Hezbollah, another terror group that's been launching rockets into Israel in support of Palestinians.

Monday night, our Amber Grigley attended the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, where dozens remembered those killed on October 7th and those who have died since.

"it's unimaginable to me that we're still fighting this war, that Israel still has to fight for the right to have a statehood for Jewish people all over the world," Nonie Vonnegut-Gabovitch said.

"This morning, I was watching the memorial service from Israel. Originally, I'm from Israel, so I was tearing up a lot, and it is an extremely sad day for me." Gadi Boukai said.

365 days later, unrest in the Middle East continues. Monday evening, some Hoosier families shared the painful reality of their family in Israel.

"My daughter lives in Israel. Yesterday while we were talking to her, there was an alarm sound because of orchids from Lebanon, so she had to stop and run to the shelter, even though she's pregnant," Boukai said.

"Our daughter and her family live in Israel. I, you know, I'm constantly worried about what, you know, what just become of the future for them? It's been it’s been a very hard year," said Vonnegut-Gabovitch. "I'm very grateful that we have facetime and ways to get in touch with them."

With heavy hearts for loved ones, Monday night was also a moment to reflect on those still fighting to stay alive in Israel and the nearly one hundred hostages who want to come back home.

WATCH | Latest Headlines