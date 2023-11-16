Watch Now
Judge in Delphi case asks Supreme Court to deny defense request to release documents

<i>WPTA-TV Fort Wayne</i>
<i>Allen County Judge Fran Gull took part in a cameras in court pilot project in 2021-2022.</i>
Posted at 5:34 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 17:39:07-05

DELPHI — The special judge hearing the case of a man accused of killing two young girls is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to deny a defense bid to release a trove of documents in the case.

Special Judge Fran Gull on Thursday asked the state's High Court to keep hundreds of documents confidential in the case against Richard Allen.

Attorneys for Allen have asked the Justices to overrule Gull's prior decision to seal the documents from public view.

Allen has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The girls' bodies were found on Valentine's Day 2017 off a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

