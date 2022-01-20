Juveniles arrested after stealing car at gunpoint, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Three juveniles were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving with a firearm in a car that had been stolen at gunpoint the night before, according to a news release from IMPD.

Detectives responded about 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of Andy Drive for a report of an armed carjacking. There, a victim told police his car — a silver 2011 Buick — was stolen at gunpoint while he was inside it and parked on his driveway, according to the release.

Police on Wednesday spotted a vehicle matching the description of the victim's car near East 52nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road and stopped the three occupants without incident.

A firearm was then found inside the car and the occupants were arrested.

Two of the suspects are charged with robbery and a third is charged with dangerous possession of a firearm by a minor.

Detectives were assisted in their investigation by IMPD East District officers and the Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

Those who submit information which leads to a felony arrest to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Only tips submitted anonymously and directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward.