Leaf collection in Marion County begins Monday

Posted at 6:08 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 18:08:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is here, the leaves are falling and The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) is preparing to begin leaf collection on Monday, November 8.

Marion County residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week on their regularly scheduled collection day at no additional cost.

Leaf collection will end on December 3. Leaf burning is illegal in Marion County.

DPW offers the following guidance:

  • Place leaves in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in wet weather.
  • Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.
  • Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

Collected leaves are taken to the South Side Landfill, where it will be composted into mulch. That mulch will be given away for free in the spring.

For more information, click here.

