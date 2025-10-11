1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal crash early Saturday morning on Indy's north side left one person dead and another hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:46 a.m. to reports of a personal injury crash near East 58th Street and North College Avenue.

According to preliminary findings from IMPD's fatal crash investigation team, the incident began with a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Kessler Boulevard East Drive. The red pickup truck fled the scene, traveling southbound on North College Avenue.

The vehicle then sideswiped two parked cars in the 5800 block of North College Avenue before crossing into the northbound lanes of travel. The pickup left the roadway and struck at least two trees, causing it to flip before coming to rest in the roadway.

The adult driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult passenger was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team is continuing to investigate the incident. No additional details have been released at this time.