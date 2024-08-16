1 dead, 1 critically injured following north side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died, and another woman was critically injured as a result of a crash on the north side of Indianapolis on Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department North District officers responded to the intersection of E. 62nd Street and N. Meridian Street on reports of a crash just before 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that had crashed, a sedan and a passenger van.

IMPD says the sedan was traveling southbound on N. Meridian Street when it struck the passenger van, which was believed to have been travelling eastbound on E. 62nd Street attempting to cross the intersection.

The adult female driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died, IMPD says.

The adult female driver of the passenger van was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the passenger van is cooperating with investigators. Intoxication is not a believed factor in this case.

