1 dead, 1 in critical condition after northeast Indy fire

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and one person is in critical condition after a fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home at 2626 N. Dearborn St. for reports of a fire around 1 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the front.

Minutes later, a woman and a man were pulled from the home. The woman did not survive, according to IFD. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

All of this happened within six minutes of the firefighters arrival.

"It is because of their aggressive efforts that this man has been given the best chance at survival," said the department.

IFD

One firefighter received slight injury from the fire.

IFD says there were no working fire alarms in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.