Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in Hendricks County crash involving pickup truck and semi carrying oversize load

Hendricks County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jun 07, 2023
HENDRICKS COUNTY — One person is dead, and another is injured after a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-tractor trailer carrying an oversize load in Hendricks County.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at U.S. 36, just east of State Road 75, at 11:15 a.m. on June 7.

According to police, the driver of a blue Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. 36 when, for an unknown reason, it abruptly crossed the center line and struck a Freightliner semi-tractor trailer that was carrying an oversize load.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

The identity of the deceased will be released once the family is notified.

