1 dead, 2 injured in east side Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is died and two people, including a child were injured in a east side Indianapolis crash Friday morning.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at E. 21st and N. Irwin St. just before 8:30 a.m.

Police confirmed one person died in the crash, which was the driver of one of the vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A child, who was also in the second vehicle, was transported to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Police said traffic will be impacted for several hours until an investigation is complete.

Drivers and pedestrians should seek an alternative route.