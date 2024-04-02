1 dead, 2 injured in fire at senior apartment complex on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two people are injured after a fire at a senior living apartment complex on Indy's northwest side Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 5200 block of North Michigan Road on a report of an apartment fire.

The department said when they arrived there was nothing showing on the outside of the building but when they got inside they found smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor.

That's when firefighters said they located a victim inside the apartment. That victim, was pronounced deceased. Two other people were injured, IFD said.

Firefighters requested additional crews on the scene and made an aggressive attack on the fire. The department said they evacuated up to 50 people from the building.

Mt. Zion Suburban Apartments is a low-income rental housing community geared toward active seniors.

According to the department, many of the residents expressed their intent to shelter in place during evacuation due to having mobility issues.

Fortunately the apartment had working smoke alarms, IFD said.

At this time, the fire is under investigation.