1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving multiple vehicles in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and three others were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of East McCarthy Street and Madison Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers located a Nissan, a Kia and a semi that had crashed.

IMPD says a witness told investigators the Nissan was traveling southbound on Madison Avenue and hit the Kia, who was traveling eastbound on East McCarthy Street. After the Kia was hit, it rotated and hit the front bumper of the semi.

According to police, the semi was stopped at a red light facing northbound after having exited I-70 onto Madison Avenue while the Kia had a green light. Witnesses say the Nissan ran a red light.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while three other people were taken to a local hospital, two in critical condition and one in stable.

IMPD says all vehicles were towed from the scene.