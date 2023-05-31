1 dead, 3 injured in fatal Bartholomew County crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Bartholomew County Wednesday morning.

At 8:45 a.m., Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of South 525 East and East 100 South.

At this time, it is believed that a northbound Ford Fusion was traveling on 525 East being driven by 19-year-old Ayden Pittman. Police say Pittman did not yield the right of way to a westbound SUV.

In a resulting collision, the two occupants of the SUV, 52-year-old Heather Baker and 23-year-old Sydney Dietrich, suffered minor injuries. They were transported to Columbus Regional Hospital.

Pittman suffered significant injuries to his back and abdominal area. He was flown by Lifeline to Methodist Hospital.

20-year-old Katelyn Tullis, the passenger of the Ford, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours while crash reconstructionists worked at the scene.