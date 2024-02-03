1 dead after head-on collision on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after a head-on collision on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of N. Keystone Avenue early Saturday morning for reports of a crash.

The crash involved two vehicles, including a sedan and a pickup truck.

Police said preliminary information suggests that there was a head- on collision.

The sedan, occupied by a female driver, was traveling southbound on Keystone when it struck the pickup truck traveling northbound.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The occupants of the pickup truck, a driver and a passenger were both males. The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The passenger was checked on the scene and released.

No information on the identity of the deceased or any person involved in the crash has been released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.