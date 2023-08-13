1 dead after physical altercation at north side Indy home in June ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person died one week after a physical altercation at a north side Indianapolis home.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were initially called to a house in the 3500 Block of N. Capital Ave on report of a person assaulted on June 1.

Arriving officers learned that two adult family members at the home had a physical confrontation the previous day.

On June 7, officers responded to Community East Hospital and learned one person involved in the physical altercation died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office determined the death to be a homicide on August 11.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. The MCCO will release the name of the victim.