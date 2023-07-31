1 dead following crash involving motorcycle in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Hancock County.

Members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, McCordsville Police Department and Fortville Police Department responded to the area of U.S. 36 and County Road 400 West between McCordsville and Fortville for a crash at 4:25 p.m.

The crash involved a 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle and a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Police say the Kawasaki was driven by a male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Chevy Silverado was driven by a male who had no reported injuries.

According to police, the Silverado was crossing both lanes of U.S. 36 to continue north on CR 400 West. The Silverado had crossed the eastbound lane and was crossing the westbound lane of U.S. 36.

At the same time, the Kawasaki was traveling at a high-speed rate and crossed over into the westbound lane to pass other vehicles.

The Kawasaki struck the side of the Silverado, police say.

The driver of the Silverado was wearing his seatbelt during the crash. He has been identified as 39-year-old Bradley Adkins, of Greenfield.

At this time, drugs and alcohol are not a suspected factor. The investigation is ongoing.