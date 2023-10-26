1 dead following crash involving semi and SUV on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died following a crash involving a semi and an SUV on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers responded to the 5200 block of Kentucky Avenue on reports of a crash involving a semi-truck and SUV on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the occupant of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the semi is cooperating with police.

No additional information on the events leading up to the crash has been provided.