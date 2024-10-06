1 dead following crash on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 6200 block of North Keystone Avenue on reports of a crash at around 11 a.m.

IMPD says one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where they later died.

Northbound Keystone between 62nd and 63rd Streets will be shut down for several hours while police investigate.

