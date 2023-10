INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died following a serious four-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police confirmed the crash occurred on Interstate 465 Northbound at mile marker 23, near W 79th Street and 82nd Street.

According to ISP, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Additionally, the northbound lanes of I-465 are closed at 86th Street due to the crash.

No additional information has been provided.