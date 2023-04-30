1 dead following serious crash on I-465 northbound

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died following a serious crash on I-465 northbound.

According to Indiana State Police, multiple cars were involved in the accident that occurred just north of 56th Street.

All northbound lanes are closed except for the “express lane.” Officials are asking motorists to use alternative routes.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene by ISP. There has not been any information released on the other individuals involved or the events leading up to the accident.

ISP crash reconstruction teams are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.

