1 dead following single-vehicle crash on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a single-car crash on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a personal injury accident with entrapment at 1300 Madison Avenue at around 2 p.m. The occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling southbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a pole and fence.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team is still investigating the events leading up to the crash.