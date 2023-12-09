Watch Now
1 dead following single-vehicle crash on city’s south side

WRTV
Posted at 5:53 PM, Dec 09, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a single-car crash on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a personal injury accident with entrapment at 1300 Madison Avenue at around 2 p.m. The occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling southbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a pole and fence.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team is still investigating the events leading up to the crash.

