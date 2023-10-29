Watch Now
1 dead in crash on city’s northeast side

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 29, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man died in a car crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of North Michigan Road and West 62nd Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of a white Jeep, an adult male, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to IMPD, the Jeep was turning from eastbound West 62nd Street to northbound Michigan Road when it was struck by the Nissan, which was driving southbound on Michigan Road.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased once his family is notified.

