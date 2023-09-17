1 dead in fatal crash on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a fatal crash on the near north side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department the crash occurred at E. 32nd Street and Fall Creek Pkwy N. Drive around 3:35 a.m.

Preliminary information suggests that a vehicle was driving southbound on Fall Creek Pkwy N. Drive when at some point they left the road and struck a curb and a tree.

The driver was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

An investigation is ongoing.