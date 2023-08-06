Watch Now
1 dead in fatal single vehicle crash in crash in Madison County

Posted at 8:31 PM, Aug 05, 2023
MADISON COUNTY — A man died in a single vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man was driving a 1998 Buick Park Avenue northbound in the 4400 block of South 50W when he lost control of the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle left the east side of the road for an unknown reason, re-entered the road, then left the west side of the roadway.

Police say the vehicle struck a tree and a house. It is unknown why the vehicle swerved.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man once his family is notified.

