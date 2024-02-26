1 dead in I-70 crash Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a crash Downtown on I-70, Indiana State Police said.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said one person died in the crash on eastbound I-70 near Harding Street this morning.

State Police and the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the crash on eastbound I-70 near Harding Street shortly before 6:30 a.m., dispatch records show.

Perrine said two lanes of the highway were shut down after the crash.

