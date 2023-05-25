1 dead, multiple roads closed due to fatal crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed, and multiple roads are closed as a result of a fatal car accident on the east side of Indianapolis.

At 8:45 p.m., IMPD East District officers responded to East Washington Street and North Pine Street on reports of a serious crash.

The driver of a motorcycle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The motorcyclist was a male, but his age is unknown. Despite medical efforts, he passed away at the hospital.

According to IMPD, the motorcycle was eastbound on East Washington Street when it struck a car that was turning from the I-65 ramp to westbound on East Washington Street.

The speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time.

The driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

East Washington Street will be closed at North Pine Street in both directions for an extended period of time. Drivers are encouraged to use East Ohio Street, East New York Street and East Michigan Street as alternative routes.

Traffic from the I-65 ramp is being diverted eastbound on East Washington Street.

Drivers trying to access downtown from I-65 are encouraged to exit at I-70 westbound and exit at Meridian Street.