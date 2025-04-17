1 dead, three others injured in two-vehicle Noblesville crash

NOBLESVILLE — A 38-year-old man is dead following a crash in Noblesville Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 146th Street and Promise Road after reports of a two-vehicle crash just after 8:30 p.m.

Based on witness statements and evidence on the scene, police determined that a 2007 Chevy Silverado crossed the median and collided head-on with a 2018 GMC Acadia traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado, identified as Nicholas E. McKnight, 38, of Noblesville, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Acadia, driven by 29-year-old Jordan A. Hill, contained two passengers: Hill's partner, Hailey B. Hill, and their 1-year-old child, Aubrey. All three were transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Noblesville Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident, which led to a temporary closure of both lanes of 146th Street until around 12:50 a.m. the following day.

The investigation remains ongoing.