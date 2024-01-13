1 dog dies in near east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog died in a near east side house fire Saturday morning, according to Indianapolis Fire Department.

The department was dispatched to a home at 599 N Bellvile Ave. just after 9 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story building with heavy fire showing. IFD says 15 propane tanks were reported to be inside the home.

It took about an hour to stop the flames, with the fire being under control by 10:10 a.m.

According to IFD, multiple squatters were living at the residence and setting up living rooms. One dog perished.

The fire was ruled accidental, caused by a warming fire being used by squatters.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home.