1 in critical condition after east side Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot near the 4400 block of Jamestown Ct. This location is an apartment complex near 46th and Arlington.

When officers arrived, police said they found a victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said one person of interest has been detained.