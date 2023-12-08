1 in critical condition after morning west side garage fire

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is in critical condition after an early morning fire in the garage of a home on Friday.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to a fire with possible entrapment around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to a single story structure with heavy fire and smoke showing and began a defensive attack. The fire was under control by 3:53 a.m.

WRTV

The department said they located an adult male victim who was sleeping in the garage, being used as a living space.

The man was unconscious as firefighters removed him from the building. CPR was established and the man was transported to the hospital.

"No working smoke alarms were heard or located inside the "residence" and without the aggressive efforts of the crews, this could have proved fatal," IFD said.

The man remains in critical condition but is alert.