1 in serious condition after car gets trapped under Amazon semi on I-70 EB

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition after their car crashed and got trapped under an Amazon semi truck on I-70 Eastbound Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, units were called to an accident with entrapment around 4 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a car trapped under the semi truck. They initiated a heavy extraction that took around thirty minutes to complete.

At some point, IFD said blood was requested to be brought to the scene for the victim.

After the 23-year-old victim was extracted, he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

IFD

The male driver of the semi was checked on the scene and released.

The semi driver told firefighters that he was headed to New Jersey after picking up goods from an Amazon warehouse in Oklahoma City two days ago.

He said he pulled over almost immediately after the car hit him from behind.

Debris around 300 ft. long covered the right shoulder of 1-70 EB after the crash.

The 23-year-old victim's condition was later listed as serious.