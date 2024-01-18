1 in serious condition after large fire damages storage facility in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a Greenwood storage facility and seriously injured one person on Wednesday.

Greenwood Fire Department crews responded to County Line Self Storage, located at 1485 W. County Line Rd., at 6:13 a.m. on reports of a fire that had been observed from multiple storage units.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a storage unit that was on fire and a burning vehicle. GFD says the fire was brought under control within an hour.

According to GFD, at least six storage units were damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

GFD says an individual who rents one of the storage units told authorities he had been living in his unit off and on. It is unclear if he was staying there when the fire occurred. The individual was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after suffering inhalation burns and multiple burns to the body.

A GFD firefighter also suffered minor injuries during the incident. He was treated by medical staff on the scene and will continue doing light-duty work as he recovers, GFD says.