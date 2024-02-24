Watch Now
1 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash on the north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and one was injured in a two-car crash early Saturday morning on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of East 64th Street and Allisonville Road at 2:30 a.m.

IMPD says one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was sent to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe a silver Hyundai Accent was driving northbound on Allisonville Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Chrysler 300 head on.

IMPD believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

