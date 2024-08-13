1 killed in fatal crash on I-70 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on I-70 in Wayne County left one person dead on Tuesday.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, a patrolman was responding to an obstruction on eastbound I-70 near the 156 mile marker around 10 a.m.

While in route, the patrolman observed a van traveling westbound on I-70 veer into the median and strike the cable barrier.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Rachel Ross of Richmond was driving a brown Ford pickup and slowed in the westbound passing lane due to traffic. Michael Aaby was driving a silver Dodge Ram van and couldn't stop in time, resulting in a collision with the pickup.

Wayne County Sheriff's Office

The impact caused the van the enter the median, where it was stopped by the cable barrier. The pickup truck came to rest in the median, off the westbound shoulder.

Aaby was transported by CareFlight to a local hospital, where her later died. His passenger and Ross were transported to another hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.