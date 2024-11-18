Motorcyclist dies in crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Heathwood Drive and S. Emerson Avenue on a report of an accident around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

Medics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to the hospital. Police said shortly after, the motorcyclist died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Emerson Avenue and the vehicle was traveling southbound. When the vehicle attempted to make a turn to go east, they collided with the motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle will receive a blood draw, which is standard procedure after a fatal crash.