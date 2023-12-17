1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on north side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the north side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

IMPD Northwest district officers said they responded to the crash at 5515 Michigan Rd just after 2 a.m.

The road was shut down for several hours as fatal accident investigators responded to the scene.

Investigators determined that an ambulance was traveling southbound on Michigan Rd. when a red Chevy lost control and crossed the center line into the path of the ambulance.

The ambulance then struck a Silverado near the passenger door. A blue Nissan SUV was also struck in the collision.

Police said the passenger of the Silverado was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to the hospital with complaints of pain. The driver of the ambulance and two passengers in the ambulance were also transported to the hospital for pain.

The occupants of the blue Nissan fled the scene on foot, police said.

Drivers that were transported to the hospital received a blood draw, which is standard procedure for crashes involving serious bodily injury or fatality.